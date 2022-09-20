Delta-8 THC is a less potent psychoactive cannabinoid with similar therapeutic effects as delta-9 THC. Only a few atomic bonds chemically separate it from the well-known psychoactive delta-9 THC cannabinoid. Delta-8 is a minor cannabinoid within the cannabis flower that appears in exceedingly small amounts so the benefits can be hard to observe. Fortunately, advanced extractors can now produce concentrated, isolated cannabinoids. The modern day extractors isolate the cannabinoid delta-8 from all other compounds within the flower. This allows the consumer to feel and observe the full effects and benefits of the delta-8 cannabinoid which were generally overlooked in the entourage effect.



Most users sense a calming relaxation as well as a mood enhancer. Consumers who are sensitive to cannabis may also feel minor psychoactive effects. These compounds work with the human body's endocannabinoid system and interacts with your cannabinoid receptors within the brain to achieve homeostasis.



Being that the delta-8 cannabinoid is in the THC family, it will often show up positive a on drug screening test. Common urine screenings test for the presence of a THC metabolite., not just the isomer delta-9 THC. Delta-8 is federally legal and legal in most states in the USA thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill.



Our cartridges are currently available in 4 terpenes rich blends that mirror the effects of some of the most desirable cannabis strains. Each one of our cartridges contain 500mg of delta-8 THC, trace amounts of CBN, and 30mg of our proprietary custom terpene blend.



AVAILABLE FLAVORS:



Jungle Juice – Hybrid (Sativa Dominant)



Jungle Juice is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain which is created by crossing the Animal Cookies and Tangie strains. Jungle Juice has a juicy sweet and sour citrus flavor with a banana finish. Packed with aromas of sweet pine and bananas that create a sweet earthy smell. Jungle Juice is both energizing and relaxing in nature, perfect for giving you the energy you need on those days where you need a boost, while offering a relaxation on the way down.



Blue Dream - Hybrid (Sativa Dominate)



Blue Dream, a sativa dominant hybrid is a cross of Blueberry and Haze. Blue Dream balances full body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. With a sweet berry aroma, blue dream offers relief without the heavy sedative effects, popular choice for daytime consumption.



Birthday Cake - Hybrid (Indica Dominate)



Birthday Cake is an Indica dominant Hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake like flavor. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind.



Pineapple Express - Hybrid (Sativa Dominate)



Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard hitting hybrid provides a long lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.



Mango Kush - Hybrid (Indica Dominate)



The Mango Kush strain tastes like the actual mango fruit, with a distinct Kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. A happy relaxation.



Granddaddy Purp – Hybrid (Indica Dominant)



Granddaddy Purple is a famous Hybrid that is an Indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. As your thoughts drift into a dreamy buzz, your body will more likely be fixed into one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects.



Gelato – Hybrid (Indica Dominant)



Gelato is a tantalizing Hybrid strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski. This native California strain gets its name from the fruity, dessert like aroma. Novice consumers may want to approach this strain powerhouse with caution, but those who have built a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative.



Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid (Indica Dominant)



Fruity Pebbles OG is a sweet Hybrid that takes its genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien. This unique blend creates a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some much-needed sleep if desired. Relax and pour yourself a bowl.