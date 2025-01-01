About this product
Start your joruney with the strongest vape pen
Designed for the sophisticated and discerning user, this high-performance device offers an unparalleled combination of flavors, experiences, and convenience. Explore the superior quality and unmatched power of our premium disposable, bringing your mood and mind on an unforgettable journey.
One of the standout features of this vape pen is the slider with switchable terpenes. With the options of Hybrid, Indica, and Sativa, you can choose which terpene you want to inhale, giving you the power to customize your vaping experience based on your mood, desires, and preferences.
But that's not all! THE STRONGEST - CAKE/LEMON HEFTY is packed with 3000MG of total cannabinoids, ensuring a long-lasting and fulfilling experience. The delicious Cake flavor, enhanced by the zesty LEMON HEFTY twist, will make your each puff a memorable moment of indulgence.
Available Flavors:
CAKE/B-DAY SMASH
CAKE/LEMON HEFTY
CAKE/RED VELVET
LEMONADE/BLUE RAGE
LEMONADE/STRONGBERRY
LEMONADE/TROPIC THUNDER
CEREAL/KRUNCH BERRIES
CEREAL/APPLE JAX
CEREAL/TOASTED CINNAMON
Disposable Features:
Capacity: 3.5ML
USB-C Chargning Port (Charger not included)
Natural Terpenes
Terpene Switchable Slider
Voltage Control
Ingridients/Cannabinoids:
DELTA 8
DELTA 9
DELTA 10
HHC
THCP
LIVE RESIN
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
