Start your joruney with the strongest vape pen



Designed for the sophisticated and discerning user, this high-performance device offers an unparalleled combination of flavors, experiences, and convenience. Explore the superior quality and unmatched power of our premium disposable, bringing your mood and mind on an unforgettable journey.



One of the standout features of this vape pen is the slider with switchable terpenes. With the options of Hybrid, Indica, and Sativa, you can choose which terpene you want to inhale, giving you the power to customize your vaping experience based on your mood, desires, and preferences.



But that's not all! THE STRONGEST - CAKE/LEMON HEFTY is packed with 3000MG of total cannabinoids, ensuring a long-lasting and fulfilling experience. The delicious Cake flavor, enhanced by the zesty LEMON HEFTY twist, will make your each puff a memorable moment of indulgence.



Available Flavors:

CAKE/B-DAY SMASH

CAKE/LEMON HEFTY

CAKE/RED VELVET

LEMONADE/BLUE RAGE

LEMONADE/STRONGBERRY

LEMONADE/TROPIC THUNDER

CEREAL/KRUNCH BERRIES

CEREAL/APPLE JAX

CEREAL/TOASTED CINNAMON

Disposable Features:

Capacity: 3.5ML

USB-C Chargning Port (Charger not included)

Natural Terpenes

Terpene Switchable Slider

Voltage Control

Ingridients/Cannabinoids:

DELTA 8

DELTA 9

DELTA 10

HHC

THCP

LIVE RESIN

read more