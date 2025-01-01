About this product
Strongest vape experience with leomande and blueberry
Our 3-IN-1 DISPOSABLE sets a new standard for versatility by letting you custom-tailor your experience with the innovative Slider Switchable Terpenes feature. Choose the perfect terpene profile based on your preferences: Hybrid for balance, Indica for relaxation, or Sativa for invigoration, all at your fingertips.
Experience Flavor Heaven with a delightful LEMONADE base that can be transformed into a tantalizing BLUE RAGE by smoothly adjusting the slider. Cater to your mood or cravings with a dual-flavor adventure that keeps your taste buds guessing, and never get bored of your vaping routine ever again.
To top it off, THE STRONGEST offers a Voltage Control Button that allows you to fine-tune the intensity of your experience, and a USB-C charging port that ensures hassle-free and fast charging anywhere.
Available Flavors:
CAKE/B-DAY SMASH
CAKE/LEMON HEFTY
CAKE/RED VELVET
LEMONADE/BLUE RAGE
LEMONADE/STRONGBERRY
LEMONADE/TROPIC THUNDER
CEREAL/KRUNCH BERRIES
CEREAL/APPLE JAX
CEREAL/TOASTED CINNAMON
Disposable Features:
Capacity: 3.5ML
USB-C Chargning Port (Charger not included)
Natural Terpenes
Terpene Switchable Slider
Voltage Control
Ingridients/Cannabinoids:
DELTA 8
DELTA 9
DELTA 10
HHC
THCP
LIVE RESIN
THE STRONGEST - LEMONADE/BLUE RAGE - 3IN1 - 3000MG
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
