Strongest vape experience with leomande and blueberry



Our 3-IN-1 DISPOSABLE sets a new standard for versatility by letting you custom-tailor your experience with the innovative Slider Switchable Terpenes feature. Choose the perfect terpene profile based on your preferences: Hybrid for balance, Indica for relaxation, or Sativa for invigoration, all at your fingertips.



Experience Flavor Heaven with a delightful LEMONADE base that can be transformed into a tantalizing BLUE RAGE by smoothly adjusting the slider. Cater to your mood or cravings with a dual-flavor adventure that keeps your taste buds guessing, and never get bored of your vaping routine ever again.



To top it off, THE STRONGEST offers a Voltage Control Button that allows you to fine-tune the intensity of your experience, and a USB-C charging port that ensures hassle-free and fast charging anywhere.



Available Flavors:

CAKE/B-DAY SMASH

CAKE/LEMON HEFTY

CAKE/RED VELVET

LEMONADE/BLUE RAGE

LEMONADE/STRONGBERRY

LEMONADE/TROPIC THUNDER

CEREAL/KRUNCH BERRIES

CEREAL/APPLE JAX

CEREAL/TOASTED CINNAMON

Disposable Features:

Capacity: 3.5ML

USB-C Chargning Port (Charger not included)

Natural Terpenes

Terpene Switchable Slider

Voltage Control

Ingridients/Cannabinoids:

DELTA 8

DELTA 9

DELTA 10

HHC

THCP

LIVE RESIN

