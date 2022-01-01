About this product
BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!! "Don't Miss The Flavor Party!" You've now found the staple t-shirt of your wardrobe. It's made of a thicker, heavier cotton, but it's still soft and comfy. And the double stitching on the neckline and sleeves add more durability to what is sure to be a favorite! We consider it a great honor that you're wearing our gear! Thank you!
• Unisex T-Shirt Short Sleeve
• 100% ringspun cotton
• 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
Size guide
S M L XL 2XL 3XL
Length (inches) 28 29 ¼ 30 ¼ 31 ¼ 32 ½ 33 ½
Width (inches) 18 20 22 24 26 28
• Unisex T-Shirt Short Sleeve
• 100% ringspun cotton
• 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
Size guide
S M L XL 2XL 3XL
Length (inches) 28 29 ¼ 30 ¼ 31 ¼ 32 ½ 33 ½
Width (inches) 18 20 22 24 26 28
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!