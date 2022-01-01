BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!! A soft and comfy unisex hoodie from ✈A2FLY, that fits all your hoodie adventures. The fleece fabric makes it a great partner all year round, be it a summer evening on the beach, or a dinner on the town or hiking to your mountain cabin.



• Unisex Hoodie



• 52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly fleece*

• Hood

• Side seamed

• Retail fit



*Heather Colors: 60% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 40% poly fleece



The male model is wearing size M. He's 6.0 feet (183 cm) tall, chest circumference 42.5" (108 cm), waist circumference 33.5" (85 cm).



The female model is wearing a size M. She's 5.8 feet (178 cm) tall, chest circumference 34.6" (88 cm), waist circumference 27.1" (69 cm) and hip circumference 37.7" (96 cm).

Size guide



S M L XL 2XL

Chest to Fit (inches) 34-37 38-41 42-45 46-49 50-53

Body Length (inches) 26 ⅜ 27 ½ 28 ⅝ 29 ¾ 30 ⅞

Chest Width (inches) 19 ½ 21 ½ 23 ½ 25 ½ 27 ½