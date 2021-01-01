About this product

The ✈A2FLY Premium Vape Pen Kit is a original and stellar addition to your needs as a health conscious consumer. A must have presented by ✈ A2FLY. The ✈A2FLY Premium Vape Pen has style, class, elegance and will surely enhance the customers vaping experience. This pen is different from all others by its quality and statutes. 99% Success rates on our ✈ A2FLY Branded cartridges and Lifetime warranty on our batteries.



PRODUCT FEATURES

● No Buttons

● Universal 510 thread battery and cartridge. (510 thread is universal)

● A2FLY carrying hard case – comes with usb charger, glass cartridge, & battery.

● Premium eco friendly reusable glass .5ml cartridge with No-leak design

● Lifetime battery warranty



PRODUCT DETAILS

● TEMPERATURE; low temperature not reaching combustions temperatures such as 400 degrees.

● BATTERY LIFE: 300 to 400 puffs or lasts up to three weeks, depending on daily use.

● Battery – Measuring at 5.98, .06” wide, and weighing less than 3 ounces.



