Surprise and delight your palette with the unsurpassed flavor of a sparkling Grape Limeade CBD Hemp Soda! Have you ever longed for a tall, cool glass of limeade on a hot day? Combine that pure craving with the deliciousness of a bubbly grape soda, and you have the makings of a Cannabinoid Creations Grape Limeade. That burst of flavor and the properties of our CBD formulation create a truly next-level experience.



You’ve never tasted anything like this – reminiscent of the past, a slow summer day becomes an unparalleled chill experience with Cannabinoid Creations. BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!!



$10 • Single Bottle

$40 • 4 Pack

$120 • 24 Case



4 – 7 fl. oz. (207 mL) bottles per 4-Pack

CBD Hemp Soda is proudly Made in USA

100% Nut, Soy, Dairy and Gluten-free!

Conveniently sized, our CBD Hemp Sodas are easily vendible