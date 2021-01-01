✈A2FLY
About this product
MILK CHOCOLATE – CBD CHOCOLATE
Milk chocolate is a ‘fan favorite’ in the US, accounting for over 85% of all chocolate that’s consumed. Would it surprise you to learn that our CBD Milk Chocolate is equally popular among our customers? A lavish decadence, our Milk Chocolate delivers on flavor and quality time and time again. With the added benefit of our Ultra Strength (60 mg) CBD in every package, you’ve never enjoyed such a complete chocolate experience in one bite ever before.
Milk chocolate is a ‘fan favorite’ in the US, accounting for over 85% of all chocolate that’s consumed. Would it surprise you to learn that our CBD Milk Chocolate is equally popular among our customers? A lavish decadence that delivers on flavor and quality time and time again. With the added benefit of our Ultra Strength (60 mg) CBD in every package, you’ve never enjoyed such a complete chocolate experience in one bite ever before.
4 pieces per package: net wt. 15g
Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD
Proudly Made in USA
Milk chocolate is a ‘fan favorite’ in the US, accounting for over 85% of all chocolate that’s consumed. Would it surprise you to learn that our CBD Milk Chocolate is equally popular among our customers? A lavish decadence, our Milk Chocolate delivers on flavor and quality time and time again. With the added benefit of our Ultra Strength (60 mg) CBD in every package, you’ve never enjoyed such a complete chocolate experience in one bite ever before.
Milk chocolate is a ‘fan favorite’ in the US, accounting for over 85% of all chocolate that’s consumed. Would it surprise you to learn that our CBD Milk Chocolate is equally popular among our customers? A lavish decadence that delivers on flavor and quality time and time again. With the added benefit of our Ultra Strength (60 mg) CBD in every package, you’ve never enjoyed such a complete chocolate experience in one bite ever before.
4 pieces per package: net wt. 15g
Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD
Proudly Made in USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!