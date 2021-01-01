About this product

MILK CHOCOLATE – CBD CHOCOLATE

Milk chocolate is a ‘fan favorite’ in the US, accounting for over 85% of all chocolate that’s consumed. Would it surprise you to learn that our CBD Milk Chocolate is equally popular among our customers? A lavish decadence, our Milk Chocolate delivers on flavor and quality time and time again. With the added benefit of our Ultra Strength (60 mg) CBD in every package, you’ve never enjoyed such a complete chocolate experience in one bite ever before.



Milk chocolate is a ‘fan favorite’ in the US, accounting for over 85% of all chocolate that’s consumed. Would it surprise you to learn that our CBD Milk Chocolate is equally popular among our customers? A lavish decadence that delivers on flavor and quality time and time again. With the added benefit of our Ultra Strength (60 mg) CBD in every package, you’ve never enjoyed such a complete chocolate experience in one bite ever before.



4 pieces per package: net wt. 15g

Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD

Proudly Made in USA