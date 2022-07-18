Essential Oil Infused with CBD

The A88CBD Essential Oil roll-on is a concentrated blend of 100% Pure Essential Oils, diluted properly with soothing oils. The added Copaiba oil is perfect for use on fatigued areas and has a fresh, woodsy fragrance. Lavender oil and CBD oil are included to promote an extra measure of relaxation and stress-relief. Convenient and portable -- this roll-on is the ideal addition to your self-care routine.



Directions

Ready to use without diluting or mixing. Roll on and massage into pulse points. Breathe deeply. Feel your body slow down and prepare for sleep and relaxation. Use every night as part of your regular bedtime routine or anytime you need a little relaxation.



Key Ingredients

Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Copaifera Officinalis (Copaiba) Oil, Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) oil



Key Benefits

No Artificial Fragrances

No Artificial Preservatives

No Artificial Colors

No Mineral Oil

No Sulfates

No Petrochemicals

Paraben Free

Cruelty Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Fillers

100% Natural



Use our CBD Bath Salts with our CBD-infused essential oil for the ultimate self-care routine!