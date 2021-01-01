Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand AAA BOUTIQUE FLOWERS

AAA BOUTIQUE FLOWERS

Candy - CBD - 25mg per - 30 Pack

Product rating:

About this product

1-2 daily

CBD Candies are infused (not dipped or coated) with Full Spectrum CBD Oil and provide a full profile of phytocannabinoids

Made with all natural ingredients

25mg CBD per Candy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!