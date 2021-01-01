Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand AAA BOUTIQUE FLOWERS

AAA BOUTIQUE FLOWERS

Suppositories – CBD - 300 mg - 7 Pack

About this product

300 mg / 0% THC – 1 Week Supply
Very effective for more severe conditions.

Readily absorbed for optimum results.

• For Immediate Absorption • Full Potency
• 100% Organic, Food Grade Ingredients
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!