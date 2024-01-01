Loading...

Abatin Cultivation

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisConcentratesEdibles

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

10 products
Product image for Those 4.20s
Shake
Those 4.20s
by Abatin Cultivation
THC 21.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Classic Jack
Flower
Classic Jack
by Abatin Cultivation
THC 24.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pincher's Creek
Flower
Pincher's Creek
by Abatin Cultivation
THC 19.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for House Indica
Flower
House Indica
by Abatin Cultivation
THC 25.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Crush
Flower
Lemon Crush
by Abatin Cultivation
THC 24.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for OG Citron
Flower
OG Citron
by Abatin Cultivation
THC 13.1%
CBD 8%
Product image for Classic Purp
Flower
Classic Purp
by Abatin Cultivation
THC 24.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Those 420's
Flower
Those 420's
by Abatin Cultivation
THC 23.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for House Sativa
Flower
House Sativa
by Abatin Cultivation
THC 25.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Classic Cookies
Flower
Classic Cookies
by Abatin Cultivation
THC 24.5%
CBD 0%