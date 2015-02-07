About this product
If you’re looking for a powerful high, Pineapple Jack will leave you wanting more. A subtle and positive strain, many note its effects as absolutely blissful. Users find a clear-headed high with bursts of productivity, creativity, and focus, allowing this to be the perfect mid-workday boost. Nervous to talk in front of crowds or need something to loosen you up for a party? Pineapple Jack will have you talking a ton and happy.
About this strain
Pineapple Jack, also known as "Pineapple Jack Herer," is a mostly sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics. When these genetics collide, it creates soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. In terms of Pineapple Jack's effects, a weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.
Pineapple Jack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with