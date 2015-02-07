The sale price of this flower reflects the 20% "Red Box" discount.



If you’re looking for a powerful high, Pineapple Jack will leave you wanting more. A subtle and positive strain, many note its effects as absolutely blissful. Users find a clear-headed high with bursts of productivity, creativity, and focus, allowing this to be the perfect mid-workday boost. Nervous to talk in front of crowds or need something to loosen you up for a party? Pineapple Jack will have you talking a ton and happy.