About this product
Our top-quality beautifully golden full-spectrum CBG & CBD oil tincture contains not only a high amount of CBG & CBD, but other naturally-occurring cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, plant proteins, mineral, vitamins, essential fatty acids and other beneficial compounds from the cannabis/hemp plant, providing the best possible benefits without the high.
This all natural 1000mg full-spectrum CBG & CBD oil tincture contains only two ingredients: Whole-plant full-spectrum extract containing high CBG & CBD and MCT oil for improved and maximum absorption. As nature intended!
We use MCT oil (fractionated Coconut oil) as the carrier for additional health benefits as well as increasing cannabinoid absorption rates. Only the best ingredients make it into our unique formula.
3rd-party lab to ensure we are meeting our own rigorous quality control standards and published for our customers peace of mind.
With our 1000mg CBG & CBD oil tincture you get the power of both high CBD (500mg) & high CBG (500mg) combined with other minor cannabinoids, harnessing the entourage effect. This makes this a great choice for regular users who want a little extra healing from cannabinoids.
When you buy our 1000mg CBG & CBD full spectrum tincture oil you can be certain you’re buying one of the best & highest quality CBG oils on the market.
Formulated to support calm, relaxation and exercise recovery*
About this brand
Absolute Nature CBD
At Absolute Nature CBD ( https://absolutenaturecbd.com/shop/ ), we take absolute care and pride in all things that we do. We do this for our customer's satisfaction and peace of mind.
Our hemp is sourced from Colorado and grown following organic practices. We take pride that our products are pesticide-free grown, non-GMO, and specifically bred to be high in CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, otherwise known as phytocannabinoid-rich hemp that goes into our of our premium CBD products.
The plant is then extracted using, cannabinoid preserving super-critical Co2 extraction which results in our amazing full spectrum cannabinoid profile. Each batch that is produced undergoes 3rd party testing at every step; this ensures absolute quality, purity, and safety at each stage of production.
