Absolute Nature CBD
Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower Buds
About this product
Suver Haze is revered for its cannabinoid and terpene profile and delightful, distinctive aromatics and often used for extracts due to its high resin content.
GENETICS: – Suver #8 x ERB
TYPE: Sativa-dominant Hybrid
AROMA: Loud, Hops, complex, fresh, skunky, sweet, fruity and spicy
TOTAL CBD (CBD+CBDA) % 17.54%
Total CBD mg/g 187.8 mg/g
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS 21.51%
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS mg/g 215.1 mg/g
PROMINENT TERPENES: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, δ-Limonene
TOTAL TERPENE %: – 1.7%
EFFECTS: Big hitter for relief. full-body, comforting, soothing, relaxation, and sleep.
Indoor grown CBD Hemp Flower
3.5 Gram Increments
Hand Trimmed Buds
CBD Rich Hemp Flower
Slow Cured
Lab Tested for purity and compliance
100% Organic Grown – No pesticides
No Heavy Metals
Non-GMO
Recyclable Glass Jar – Child Proof Lids
SKU: N/A
https://absolutenaturecbd.com/shop/cbd-hemp-flower/suver-haze-cbd-hemp-flower-buds-for-sale/
Category: CBD Hemp Flower Online Store
Tags: CBD Flower, Hemp Buds, Hemp Flower, Hemp Flower Buds, Smokable Hemp
GENETICS: – Suver #8 x ERB
TYPE: Sativa-dominant Hybrid
AROMA: Loud, Hops, complex, fresh, skunky, sweet, fruity and spicy
TOTAL CBD (CBD+CBDA) % 17.54%
Total CBD mg/g 187.8 mg/g
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS 21.51%
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS mg/g 215.1 mg/g
PROMINENT TERPENES: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, δ-Limonene
TOTAL TERPENE %: – 1.7%
EFFECTS: Big hitter for relief. full-body, comforting, soothing, relaxation, and sleep.
Indoor grown CBD Hemp Flower
3.5 Gram Increments
Hand Trimmed Buds
CBD Rich Hemp Flower
Slow Cured
Lab Tested for purity and compliance
100% Organic Grown – No pesticides
No Heavy Metals
Non-GMO
Recyclable Glass Jar – Child Proof Lids
SKU: N/A
https://absolutenaturecbd.com/shop/cbd-hemp-flower/suver-haze-cbd-hemp-flower-buds-for-sale/
Category: CBD Hemp Flower Online Store
Tags: CBD Flower, Hemp Buds, Hemp Flower, Hemp Flower Buds, Smokable Hemp
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!