Abstrakt is led by our passion for the customer and consumer. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis vape company through unrelenting commitment to product quality, the community and product innovation.



Redefining the standard of top grade distillate, unique flavor profiles and smooth delivery is what separates Abstrakt from the competition. With our proprietary blend of solvent-free THC distillate, we strive for a high quality product in each cartridge. We dare to be unconventional. We dare to be Abstrakt.



At Abstrakt, we take pride in the extreme quality and care that is being taken with each of our products. During our extraction process, we double distill all starting material to result in a cleaner higher quality distillate. We then reintroduce strain specific all plant based botanical terpenes in small batch formulation to ensure consistency for taste, effects and potency.

