Banana Candy envelops the senses and evokes memories of quarter machines with vibrant yellow candies clattering into outstretched hands. One final drop of potent vanilla and this blend will have you peering through time. Banana Candy might not actually be magic, but it sure does taste that way.
Product Details:
Name: Banana Candy
Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Fruity, Banana
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Valencene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Alpha-Humulene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Myrcene, Valencene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Phelllandrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Caryophyllene Oxide, Citronellol, D-Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, Farnesene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol,
Guaiene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Linalool, Nerol, Nerolidol, Terpinolene, Ocimene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Cloudburst Series. No other functional flavor product comes close to matching Cloudburst’s intensity. In-your-face, over-the-top, mouthwatering flavor combined with our classic Abstrax terpenes to deliver an experience that your customers are going to love.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Banana Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
