About this product
It’s a strain that’s exploding in popularity, and you’re going to enjoy finding out why! Berry RNTZ is a cool hybrid strain noted for its sweet, sugary, mildly fruity flavor and associated with sustained feelings of energy and euphoria. For a while, Berry RNTZ was a secret handshake among connoisseurs, but the word is now out, as indicated by its exploding popularity and acclaim. With Berry RNTZ sweetening up your product portfolio, you can give your most discerning customers the candy kick they’ve been craving.
Product Details:
Name: Berry RNTZ
Organoleptics: Fruity, Sweet, Creamy
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Pinenee
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, D-Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Humulene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Camphene, Camphor, cis-Ocimene, Citronellol, Delta-3-Carene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Sabinene Hydrate, Terpinolene, trans-Ocimene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Blue Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
