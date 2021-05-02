About this product
Product Details:
Name: Blue Raspberry
Organoleptics: Sweet, Fruity, Tropical
Moods: Uplifting
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Beta Pinene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Pinene, Terpineol, Camphene, Humulene, Terpinolene, Nerol, Geraniol Ex-Palmarosa, Tagete Oil, D-Camphor, Cedrene, Citral, Citronellol, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Sabinene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Blue Raspberry, also known as "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain believed to originate from a Raspberry Kush cross. While little is known about this mystery strain, it's commonly found in cartridges and consumers say it produces easy-going effects that are uplifting and enjoyable. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Raspberry effects
About this brand
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
