About this product
Maybe it’s the hint of savory butter as it melts into that sweet, steaming bread. Maybe it’s the burst of tart, floral blueberries that wakes up your senses and makes you reach for a second. Whatever the case, our Blueberry Muffin Cloudburst makes waking up worthwhile.
Product Details:
Name: Blueberry Muffin
Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Blueberry, Bread, Sugar
Dominant Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool
Solvent Free: Yes
Mood: Focused, Peaceful
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-Limonene, Myrcene, Valencene, 4-Terpineol, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Cedrene Alpha, Citral, Citronellol, D-Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Geranyl Acetate, Isoborneol, Linalool Oxide, L-Menthol, Nerol, Ocimene, Sabinene, Terpineol, Terpinolene
Product Details:
Name: Blueberry Muffin
Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Blueberry, Bread, Sugar
Dominant Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool
Solvent Free: Yes
Mood: Focused, Peaceful
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-Limonene, Myrcene, Valencene, 4-Terpineol, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Cedrene Alpha, Citral, Citronellol, D-Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Geranyl Acetate, Isoborneol, Linalool Oxide, L-Menthol, Nerol, Ocimene, Sabinene, Terpineol, Terpinolene
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
Blueberry Muffin effects
Reported by real people like you
223 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.