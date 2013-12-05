About this product
Product Details:
Name: Chemdawg
Organoleptics: Herbal, Earthy, Diesel
Dominant Terpenes: Valencene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Valencene, Beta-Caryophyelle, Limonene, Alpha-Humulene, Myrcene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Linalool, Beta-Pinene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Terpinolene, Farnesene, Camphene, Nerol, Camphor, Alpha-Cedrene, Geraniol, L-Menthol, Alpha-Phelllandrene, Delta-3-Carene, Alpha-Terpinene
About this strain
Chemdawg, sometimes called "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain that has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
Chemdawg effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.