About this product
While it might smell like it, you haven’t actually wandered into your local donut shop. Classic Glazed Donut perfectly captures the intense sweetness of its namesake. Notes of freshly fried dough are perfectly balanced with layers of sugar and cream. You can almost smell the calories.
Product Details:
Name: Classic Glazed Donut
Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Bread, Sugar, Vanilla
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Alpha-Caryophyllene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Beta Caryophyllenene, D-Limonene, Humulene, Linalool, Valencene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, D-Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, L-Menthol, Myrcene, Nerol, Terpinolene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Cloudburst Series. No other functional flavor product comes close to matching Cloudburst’s intensity. In-your-face, over-the-top, mouthwatering flavor combines with our classic Abstrax terpenes to deliver an experience that your customers are going to love.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Powdered Donuts is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Orange Cookies. This strain produces cerebral effects that spread throughout your body. Powdered Donuts is a mild strain that leaves you feeling happy and totally relaxed - ideal for consumers with a low THC tolerance. This strain features a tangy citrus aroma with a sweet, fruity flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose Powdered Donuts to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Growers say this strain flowers into lumpy buds that are bright green with chunky trichome coverage. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Powdered Donuts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Powdered Donuts effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
