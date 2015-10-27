About this product
For starters, Grape Ape is a gentle giant. Instead of being intimidated by the magnitude of this strain’s bright purple hues, relax into this blend’s pleasant, comfortable ride. Bursting with a rounded grape taste, this moderately sweet Indica is the serendipitous offspring of a hotly-debated love triangle between Skunk #1, Afghani, and Mendocino Purps. The strain’s berry flavor is tartly punctuated with the sour, musky tones inherent to Afghani. Now, Grape Ape is labeled Indica, but rather than tranquilizing those who imbibe, it generates an atmosphere of mellow alertness. Perfect for pairing with spectator events and adult beverages.
Product Details:
Name: Grape Ape
Organoleptics: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy, Woody
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Pinene, ß-Caryophyllene, ß-Pinene, D-Limonene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, D-Limonene, Valencene, Linalool, Alpha Humulene, Trans Ocimene (30%), Farnesene, Alpha Bisabolol, Nerolidol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha Terpineol, Camphene, Geraniol, Alpha Cedrene, Geranyl Acetate, Nerol, Eugenol, Guaiene, L-Menthol, Cis-Ocimene, Terpinolene, Caryophyllene Oxide, Isoborneol, Eucalyptol, D Camphor, Citronellol, Gamma Terpinene, p-Cymene, Delta 3 Carene, Alpha Phellandrene, Alpha Terpinene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,508 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
