For starters, Grape Ape is a gentle giant. Instead of being intimidated by the magnitude of this strain’s bright purple hues, relax into this blend’s pleasant, comfortable ride. Bursting with a rounded grape taste, this moderately sweet Indica is the serendipitous offspring of a hotly-debated love triangle between Skunk #1, Afghani, and Mendocino Purps. The strain’s berry flavor is tartly punctuated with the sour, musky tones inherent to Afghani. Now, Grape Ape is labeled Indica, but rather than tranquilizing those who imbibe, it generates an atmosphere of mellow alertness. Perfect for pairing with spectator events and adult beverages.



Product Details:



Name: Grape Ape

Organoleptics: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy, Woody

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Pinene, ß-Caryophyllene, ß-Pinene, D-Limonene

Solvent Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: None



Ingredients:



Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, D-Limonene, Valencene, Linalool, Alpha Humulene, Trans Ocimene (30%), Farnesene, Alpha Bisabolol, Nerolidol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha Terpineol, Camphene, Geraniol, Alpha Cedrene, Geranyl Acetate, Nerol, Eugenol, Guaiene, L-Menthol, Cis-Ocimene, Terpinolene, Caryophyllene Oxide, Isoborneol, Eucalyptol, D Camphor, Citronellol, Gamma Terpinene, p-Cymene, Delta 3 Carene, Alpha Phellandrene, Alpha Terpinene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.