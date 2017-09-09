About this product
Rejoice, citrus fans, we no longer need to hollow out grapefruits to get at the flavor we crave. It’s a juicy rush that invigorates even while sinking deeper into its comfortable embrace. Grapefruit Kush’s citric haze is sweet release with every exhale.
Product Details:
Name: Grapefruit Kush
Organoleptics: Citrus, Tart
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha-Humulene, Citronellol, Terpinolene, Nerol, Geraniol, Camphor, Alpha-Cedrene, Ocimene (trans), Camphene, Citronellal, L-Menthol, Isoborneol, Ocimene (cis), Sabinene
About this strain
This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains. Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.
Grapefruit Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
155 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
19% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
