About this product
* Name: Green Tea
* Organoleptics: Earthy, Sweet, Herbal, Citrus
* Moods: Calm
* Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Geraniol, Myrcene, Humulene
* Solvent Free: Yes
* Food Grade: Yes
* Fillers: None
Ingredients:
beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Geraniol, Myrcene, Alpha-Humulene, Linalool, Valcencene, Beta-Pinene, alpha-Bisabolol, alpha-Pinene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Germacrene D, alpha-terpineol, guaiene, Terpinolene, Camphene, eugenol, delta3-carene, Nerol, Nerolidol, trans-Ocimene, Citronellal, Citronellol, Menthol, Camphor, Farnesene (t), Eucalyptol, Sabinene, Cedrene, Sabinene Hydrate, Isoborneol
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Sweet Tea is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genentics. Sweet Tea is named after its intensely sweet flavor profile that tastes similar to a floral jasmine tea and sugared oranges. Upon exhaling, you'll experience a woody aroma that helps cut the sharpness of the citruss. Smoking this strain will deliver a strong head high, but will eventually give way to a calming sensation that melts through your body. Sweet Tea comes in smalal, round nugs that are bright green with spots of yellow and vivid orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression and anxiety.
About this brand
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC, which allows us to do a more in depth analysis of these compounds. This proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds commonly, and uncommonly, found in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
