Don’t be fooled by the name, this strain is not to be taken lightly. Unlike the kind little kiddies who show up on your doorstep selling thin mints, samoas, and those delightful peanut butter biscuits, Girl Scout Cookies is a true killer. This is the diabolical descendent of two heavy-hitters so magnificent that our lawyers recommended we avoid naming them. Essentially, the only option is to try out GSC. Then, it can put you on your back, flailing limply like an upended turtle. This blend effectively eliminates bummer, stress, and the ability to function normally in social situations. Please use in moderation if you’re headed into the human world. However, if you’re staying in, be prepared to eat everything in the refrigerator as you discover cosmic patterns in the ceiling.



Product Details:



Name: GSC

Organoleptics: Sweet, Earthy, Floral

Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Alpha-Humulene

Solvent Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: None



Ingredients:



Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Humulene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Camphor, Cedrene, d-Limonene, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, Farnesene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Germacrene, Guaiol, Isoborneol, Linalool, Menthol, Myrcene, Nerol, Sabinene, Terpinolene, Trans-Ocimene, Valcencene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

