About this product
However, anyone familiar with the pollinated product can tell you that there’s a range of tastes associated with different jars of the golden nectar. Having said that, The R&D department gets a blue ribbon on this one. There’s the initial, honeyed throat-coat rush that is sweet without spiraling into the cloying, sugar saturation of granny candy. Whether you’re a chap, chapette, or unbound by any such chappery, we’ve got some honey for you.
Product Details:
* Name: Honey Chaps
* Organoleptics: Sweet, Creamy, Honey, Bready
* Moods: Energy
* Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Humulene
* Solvent Free: Yes
* Food Grade: Yes
* Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Alpha-Humulene, Valcencene, Beta-Pinene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Camphene, Terpinolene, Geraniol, Delta-3-Carene, Nerol, trans-Ocimene, Camphor, L-Menthol, Alpha-Cedrene, Citronellol, Isoborneol, cis-Ocimene, Sabinene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this brand
Abstrax Tech
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at it's peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC, which allows us to do a more in depth analysis of these compounds. This proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds commonly, and uncommonly, found in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
