Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. According to growers, Kush Cake buds are pointy with light green and orange hairs, and a little bit of frost. This strain is traditionally grown indoors. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC, which allows us to do a more in depth analysis of these compounds. This proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds commonly, and uncommonly, found in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75
compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.