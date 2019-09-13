About this product
For creative and entrepreneurial types, it's never enough to deliver a great product - one must always be iterating. We looked at subtle, creamy Lemon Cake and thought, "what would this taste like with all-natural ingredients?" The result is Lemon Cheesecake: a little bit sweeter, very down-to-earth, and sure to please connoisseurs of dessert-like cannabis experiences born entirely of the earth's essences. For your all-natural creations, it's a new, delicious, and delightful uplifting go-to.
Product Details:
Name: Lemon Cheesecake
Organoleptic's: (taste & smell): Sweet, Sour, Citrus
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Terpinolene, D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Beta-Pinene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha, Caryophyllene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Citral Citronellol, D-Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Fenchyl, Alcohol Geraniol, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Sabinene, Valencene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Lemon Cheesecake, also known as "Lemon Cheese," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Fragrant and unique, Lemon Cheesecake is the result of a cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Its buds put off a powerful musky, earthy, and skunky aroma, while the flavor profile comes across a bit skunky with a sweet, creamy lemon flavor. Lemon Cheesecake's colas are coated in trichomes that nearly swallow fan leaves as they swell into dense buds. The high can be cerebral and uplifting, making this a great strain for creative activities.
Lemon Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
45% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
9% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
