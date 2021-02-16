About this product
Prepare for a one-of-a-kind flavor. This succulent, sweet blend will have you dreaming of tropical beaches and palm trees. If you’re looking for a new spin on the word “exotic,” try Lovely Lychee.
Product Details:
Name: Lovely Lychee
Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Floral, Fruity, Sweet
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Myrcene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Beta-Pinene, Linalool, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Camphene, Camphor, Citronellol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Humulene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Ocimene, Sabinene Hydrate, Terpinolene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Cloudburst Series. No other functional flavor product comes close to matching Cloudburst’s intensity. In-your-face, over-the-top, mouthwatering flavor combined with our classic Abstrax terpenes to deliver an experience that your customers are going to love.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Product Details:
Name: Lovely Lychee
Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Floral, Fruity, Sweet
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Myrcene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Beta-Pinene, Linalool, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Camphene, Camphor, Citronellol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Humulene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Ocimene, Sabinene Hydrate, Terpinolene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Cloudburst Series. No other functional flavor product comes close to matching Cloudburst’s intensity. In-your-face, over-the-top, mouthwatering flavor combined with our classic Abstrax terpenes to deliver an experience that your customers are going to love.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Lychee is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pink Rozay with White Runtz. The effects of Lychee are uplifting. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it provides a balanced and enjoyable head high. The flavor and aroma will remind you of lychee, with notes of fruity sweet citrus and berries. Lychee flowers into soft nugs that are dark purple and green. This strain pairs well with daytime activities or a wake and bake session. Lychee was originally bred by Lemonnade.
Lychee effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.