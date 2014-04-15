About this product
Product Details:
Name- Master Kush
Organoleptic's- (taste & smell): Earthy, Woody
Dominant Terpenes- Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, Limonene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Myrcene, α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Pinene, Limonene, Alpha-Humulene, Farnesene (t), Linalool, α-Bisabolol, Valencene (+), Fenchol, α-terpineol, Camphene, Cedrene, Menthol, Geraniol, Sabinene Hydrate, Camphor, Isoborneol, Terpinolene, Nerol
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Master Kush, also known as "High Rise," "Grandmaster Kush," and "Purple SoCal Master Kush" is a popular indica marijuana strain crossed from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.
About this brand
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
