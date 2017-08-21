About this product
Something special happens when the ripples of menthol meet chocolatey richness. Fancy hotels get it; but they use don’t use ice cream because of the whole melting thing. Our Mint Chip Ice Cream is a cool customer; bringing the tingle while staying sweetly frosty.
Product Details:
Name: Mint Chip Ice Cream
Organoleptics: Herbal, Sweet, Flora, Piney
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool, Valencene, Alpha-Humulene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Alpha-Humulene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool, Valencene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Humulene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Menthol, Nerol, Terpinolene, Trans-Ocimene
About this strain
Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.
Mint Chocolate Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
