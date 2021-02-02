About this product
Product Details:
Name: Mojito
Organoleptics: Lime, Cucumber, Earthy, Pungent
Moods: Energy
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta Caryophyllene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Linalool
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta Caryophyllene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Linalool, Beta Pinene, Alpha Pinene, Delta-3-Carene, Terpineol, Alpha Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Alpha Bisabolol, Camphor, Camphene, Ocimene, Geraniol, Alpha Cedrene, Farnesene, Alpha Phellandrene, Alpha Terpinene, L-Menthol, Sabinene, Cis-ocimene, Valencene, Isoborneol, Nerol
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Mojito, also known as "Mojito #1," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Blossom Trail with Limegerian. This strain produces relaxing effects that slowly turn into a gentle and cerebral body high. Mojito is a shining star when it comes to flavors and aromas, featuring bold citrus notes accompanied by floral undertones. While this strain is typically sought out for its incredible flavor profile, medical marijuana patients choose Mojito to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches, inflammation, and depression. Growers say this strain features dense, green foliage covered in burnt orange hairs. Mojito was originally bred by Swamp Boys Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
About this brand
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
