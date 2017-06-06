About this product
Here in California, we pride ourselves on our OG strains. This terpene blend, the infamous Paris OG, is floral and herby. Its inherent current carries an introductory citrus tang that wanes through the taste. The heavy flavor is slightly more reminiscent of lemon but exhibits the pleasant pressure sensation around the temple characteristic of familiar profiles. Effective as a temporary increase in gravity, this relaxation-oriented blend is popular throughout our patient spectrum.
Product Details:
Name: Paris OG
Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Herby
Dominant Terpenes: D-limonene, myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, beta-pinene
Solvent-Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Camphene, Alpha-Humulene, Terpinolene, Nerol, Geraniol, Camphor, Alpha-Cedrene, Ocimene (trans), Citronellol, L-Menthol, Isoborneol, Ocimene (cis), Sabinene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving
About this strain
Paris OG, also known as "Paris OG Kush" and "OG Paris," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain known for its calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. In terms of lineage, rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.
Paris OG effects
Reported by real people like you
232 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
