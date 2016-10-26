About this product
This flavor is a divine combination of silky-rich chocolate and brisk cooling peppermint. It’s indulgent and decadent, yet refreshing and uplifting.
The next time you’re craving a comforting dessert-like flavor, reach for Peppermint Mocha and treat your taste buds to a slice of heaven.
Product Details:
Name: Peppermint Mocha
Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Peppermint, Sweet, Chocolate
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Alpha-Caryophyllene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Alpha-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Valencene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Humulene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Terpinolene, Ocimene
The next time you’re craving a comforting dessert-like flavor, reach for Peppermint Mocha and treat your taste buds to a slice of heaven.
Product Details:
Name: Peppermint Mocha
Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Peppermint, Sweet, Chocolate
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Alpha-Caryophyllene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Alpha-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Valencene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Humulene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Terpinolene, Ocimene
About this strain
Peppermint Cookies is a select phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies that is grown by Goldleaf Gardens in Washington. The minty flavors and dark purple-green hues helped Peppermint Cookies take Best Hybrid at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle.
Peppermint Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
48% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Abstrax Tech
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at it's peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC, which allows us to do a more in depth analysis of these compounds. This proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds commonly, and uncommonly, found in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC, which allows us to do a more in depth analysis of these compounds. This proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds commonly, and uncommonly, found in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.