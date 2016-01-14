About this product
Everyone adores their first few bites of pineapple. It’s one of those smile-worthy experiences that almost anyone can immediately relate to. However, the unadulterated sweetness of that prickly fruit often becomes less and less pleasurable over time. That is, unless something else turns the monotony of pineapple’s one-dimensional sugar assault into a smoother, more balanced ride. While pineapple paired nicely with a bunch of other fruits and flavors during research and development, the lab staff’s final preference was orange. The playful bitterness of citrus does a great job of mellowing out pineapple’s sharp edges. This effectively rounds out the overall vibe, moving into a more casual direction while keeping things up-tempo. Long story short, Pineapple Orange tastes like the morning before a good day. Energetic and focused.
Product Details:
Name: Pineapple Orange
Organoleptics: Pineapple, Orange, Sweet, Tropical
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Alpha-Terpinene, Citronellol, Isoborneol, Citral, L-Menthol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Phellandrene, cis-Ocimene, Sabinene Hydrate, Camphor, Geraniol, Nerol, Citronellal, Delta-3-Carene, Farnesene (T), Alpha-Humulene, Camphene, Terpinolene, Alpha-Terpineol, Fenchyl Alcohol, trans-Ocimene, Valencene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Linalool, Beta-Pinene, Alpha-Pinene, D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene FCC
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Oregon Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
