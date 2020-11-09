About this product
Some have said the sherbet is an unwanted, half-breed offspring between ice cream and sorbet. Others love the idea of a fruit-punch fist wrapped in icy cream. As a flavor company traditionally seeking the isolation of a particular flavor, it was exciting to see which fruits combined the best for this blend. Sweetly balanced, Rainbow Sherbet is a very nice horizon to ride off into.
Product Details:
Name: Rainbow Sherbert
Organoleptics: Citrus, Herbal, Sweet
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Alpha-Humulene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Alpha-Humulene, B-caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Cis-Ocimene, Citral, Citronellal, Citronellol, D-Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, Farnesene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Guaiene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Sabinene Hydrate, Terpinolene, Trans-Ocimene, Valencene
Product Details:
Name: Rainbow Sherbert
Organoleptics: Citrus, Herbal, Sweet
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Alpha-Humulene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Alpha-Humulene, B-caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Cis-Ocimene, Citral, Citronellal, Citronellol, D-Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, Farnesene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Guaiene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Sabinene Hydrate, Terpinolene, Trans-Ocimene, Valencene
About this strain
Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.
Rainbow Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
30% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
17% of people report feeling aroused
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Cramps
4% of people say it helps with cramps
Lack of appetite
4% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Bipolar disorder
4% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.