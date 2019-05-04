About this product
Try to observe someone’s facial reactions while they enjoy our Raspberry Lemonade. It begins with a faint eyelid tightening that coincides with the arrival of a lemon-peel zest. Shortly after, those contracting muscles loosen, relaxing into the sweetly tart embrace of pureed (blended) raspberries with an underlying citric edge. This is followed by an uptick in the corners of the mouth that inevitably erupts into a smile as that finely balanced bittersweet satiates and satisfies. Rather than the syrupy jammed or jellied variations of raspberry that go wonderfully on pancakes, the spirit of this blend is fresher. The profile our lab pursued was more that of a ripe, field-grown berry that somehow survived circling birds. Please bear in mind, the refreshing fruit current of Raspberry Lemonade has enough lemony sting to keep it honest.
Product Details:
Name: Raspberry Lemonade
Organoleptics: Berry, Sweet, Sour, Citrus
Moods: Uplifting
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Terpinene, Delta-3-Carene, Isoborneol, Cis-ocimene, Sabinene, Trans-Ocimene, L-Menthol, Alpha-Cedrene, D-Camphor, Geraniol, Alpha-Humulene, Terpinolene, Camphene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Citral, Beta-Pinene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene FCC, D-Limonene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter.
Black Raspberry effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
