Try to observe someone’s facial reactions while they enjoy our Raspberry Lemonade. It begins with a faint eyelid tightening that coincides with the arrival of a lemon-peel zest. Shortly after, those contracting muscles loosen, relaxing into the sweetly tart embrace of pureed (blended) raspberries with an underlying citric edge. This is followed by an uptick in the corners of the mouth that inevitably erupts into a smile as that finely balanced bittersweet satiates and satisfies. Rather than the syrupy jammed or jellied variations of raspberry that go wonderfully on pancakes, the spirit of this blend is fresher. The profile our lab pursued was more that of a ripe, field-grown berry that somehow survived circling birds. Please bear in mind, the refreshing fruit current of Raspberry Lemonade has enough lemony sting to keep it honest.



Product Details:



Name: Raspberry Lemonade

Organoleptics: Berry, Sweet, Sour, Citrus

Moods: Uplifting

Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool

Solvent Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: None



Ingredients:



Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Terpinene, Delta-3-Carene, Isoborneol, Cis-ocimene, Sabinene, Trans-Ocimene, L-Menthol, Alpha-Cedrene, D-Camphor, Geraniol, Alpha-Humulene, Terpinolene, Camphene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Citral, Beta-Pinene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene FCC, D-Limonene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

