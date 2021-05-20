About this product
An interesting blend, Rose Gold is a rare breed that can only be found close to or in the San Diego territory. Notable for having a pleasant, aromatic sweetness punctuated with diesel and sandalwood tones, this mix is renown for a palpable floral bouquet that inspired its nomenclature. Stimulating, but not overly so, this blend is ideal for enjoyable periods where a degree of focus is required. Enjoy Rose Gold as a precursor to games, sporting events, or moments you’d like to embellish with a rosy touch.
Product Details:
Name- Rose Gold
Organoleptic's- (taste & smell): Rose, Lemon, Citrus
Dominant Terpenes- Geraniol, Alpha-Bisabolol, Nerolidol
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Geraniol, Eucalyptol, Fenchol, Linalool, Alpha-Bisbolol, Beta-Pinene, trans-Ocimene, Nerolidol, Nerol, Myrcene, Sabinene, delta3-carene, Citronellol, Citronellal
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Rose Gold Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Rose Gold Runtz - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Rose Gold Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
