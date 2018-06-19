About this product
Cheese strains are well-known for musky scents and mind-bending effects. True to form, Strawberry Cheesecake delivers on the family name by interweaving that cheesy sharpness with a sweet berry ripening. Due to its relaxing, yet uplifting effect, this blend is perfect for chilling out, winding down, or as a little booster during mellow activities. Enjoy this tart, creamy blend for a dessert with no immediate calories.
Product Details:
Name - Strawberry Cheesecake
Organoleptics (taste & smell) - Strawberry, Sweet
Dominant Terpenes- Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene
Therapeutic Uses - Uplifting
Solvent-Free - Yes
Food Grade - Yes
Fillers - None
Ingredients:
Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha-Pinene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Humulene, Geraniol, Camphor, Alpha-Cedrene, Menthol, Cis-Ocimene, Trans-Ocimene, Sabinene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Delta-3-Carene, Alpha-Terpinene, Isoborneol, Camphene, Terpinolene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests – sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 20%, and CBD levels of 2% or more. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue.
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
146 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
