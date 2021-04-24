About this product
If the comet that wiped out the dinosaurs was a giant strawberry, the earth it hit was a gallon of premium ice cream, and everything exploded into the frozen calm that comes just after the first sip of a milkshake - that’s this blend.
Product Details:
Name: Strawberry Milkshake
Organoleptics: Sweet, Fruity, Creamy
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Humulene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Camphene, Caryophyllene Oxide, Cis-ocimene, Citral, Citronellol, D-Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, Farnesene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Gamma-Terpinene, Geraniol, Geranyl Acetate, Guaiene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Nerolidol, P-Cymene, Sabinene Hydrate, Terpinolene, Trans-ocimene, Valencene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
About this strain
Strawberry Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
66% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
7% | medium-low
CBD Strength
10% | medium-low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
