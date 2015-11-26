About this product
The only fruit confident enough to roll with its seeds on the outside, the flamboyant Strawberry makes its Abstrax solo debut at last. You’ve had the cough, you’ve tasted the cheesecake, now experience the pure, unadulterated, one of a kind burst of Strawberry goodness in all its ruby red glory. Stop playing with pretend contenders; when you need the real deal, get straight to the heart of the matter with this iconic blend, destined to become a modern classic.
Product Details:
Name: Strawberry Fruit #4
Organoleptic’s: Fruity, Sweet
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Humulene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Alpha-Humulene, Beta-Pinene, Valencene, Alpha-Pinene, Ylang Ylang no.3, Alpha-Bisabolol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Terpineol, Camphene, Terpinolene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.
Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
153 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
