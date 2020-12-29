About this product
Product Details:
* Name: Sweet Strawberry
* Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Berry, Sweet, Ripe, Tangie, Dairy
* Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene
* Solvent Free: Yes
* Food Grade: Yes
* Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Camphene, Ocimene, Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Sabinene Hydrate, Terpinolene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Cloudburst Series, which takes traditional terpene flavoring and blows it out of the stratosphere. No other functional flavor product comes even close to matching Cloudburst’s intensity. In-your-face, over-the-top, mouthwatering flavor combines with our classic Abstrax terpenes to deliver an experience that your customers are going to love.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Golden Strawberry is a great example of why strain names can be confusing. It is a cross of Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana, but it can also be a cross of Golden Goat and Sour Strawberry. Both of these strains are hybrids that offer mild THC levels. You will feel light and carefree—everything looks just a little brighter with this strain. It feels like the first cup of coffee in the morning; a subtle yet noticeable feeling. As its name suggests, it has a lot of berry flavor in the smoke. However, you are also going to get subtle notes of earthiness and pepper. This is a great strain for beginners, as it offers a great flavor and a mellow mood.
Golden Strawberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC, which allows us to do a more in depth analysis of these compounds. This proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds commonly, and uncommonly, found in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.