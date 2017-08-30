About this product
As one would expect, this is a hard-hitting blend with all the subtlety of a Maori storm god on the warpath. Initial, small dosages of this blend can lull one into a complacent, mellow state not dissimilar to the rhythmic lullaby motion of a small boat. Rock that boat with an overabundance, however, and you might go overboard. Enjoy the sweet, citrus flavor of our Tropic Thunder as part of an evening session.
Product Details:
Name- Tropic Thunder
Organoleptic's- (taste & smell): Citrus
Dominant Terpenes- Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, Limonene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Myrcene, α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Pinene, Limonene, Alpha-Humulene, Farnesene (t), Linalool, α-Bisabolol, Valencene (+), Fenchol, α-terpineol, Camphene, Cedrene, Menthol, Geraniol, Sabinene Hydrate, Camphor, Isoborneol, Terpinolene, Nerol
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms.
Tropic Thunder effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
