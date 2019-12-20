About this product
Not all watermelons are created equal. There’s a magnitude of difference between a mass-produced, conveyor-belt melon and one of those grown-with-love beauties found in a kindly old woman’s garden. More than just a fond taste, the very thought of those green orbs conjures memories of hot summer days, activities involving water, and the surprisingly liquid explosion of a bite into that enticing pinkish fruit. The ideal watermelon experience is a refreshing, lightly sugared envelopment that consistently begs another taste. Yes, it there is a sweetness, but it’s not overbearing like the heavy candies bearing the same name. Perhaps this is an influence from the sour green rind. Difficult guidelines, but our chemists were up to the task. Ready at last, Watermelon is spotless, succulent, and crispy in the best of ways.
Product Details:
Name: Watermelon
Organoleptics: Melon, Sweet, Green, Earthy
Dominant Terpenes: d-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Alpha-Bisabolol, cis-Ocimene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol USP, Sabinene, Citronellol, trans-Ocimene, Alpha-Cedrene, Camphor USP, Geraniol, Nerol, Alpha-Humulene, Terpinolene, Camphene, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha-Pinene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Beta-Pinene, Linalool (Ex HoWood), Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene FCC, D-Limonene
About this strain
Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content.
Watermelon effects
Reported by real people like you
205 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.