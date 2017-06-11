About this product
Name: White Fire OG
Organoleptics: Citrus, Herbal, Peppery
Moods: Uplifting
Dominant Terpenes: Alpha-Humulene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Camphor, Caryophyllene Oxide, Cis Ocimene, Citronellol, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, Farnesene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Gamma-Terpinene, Geraniol, Geranyl Acetate, Guaiene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerolidol, P-Cymene, Sabinene Hydrate, Terpineol, Terpinolene, Trans-Ocimene, Valencene, Alpha-Humulene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
White Fire OG, also known as "Wifi OG," "WiFi," "White Fire," and "WiFi Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its uplifting and cerebral effects. White Fire OG is made by crossing Fire OG and The White. This strain features notable aromas that are sour and earthy. Consumers say that White Fire OG effects are ideal for social and cretive activities without leaving you drowsy. One Leafly user notes "WiFi OG is probably my number one strain. It helps massively with my anxiety. It's a very energetic and bubbly high for me." Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to treat anxiety, depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain and appetite loss. The appearance of this strain resembles a dusty snowfall of crystals. According to growers, many phenotypes of White Fire OG exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants indoor or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
