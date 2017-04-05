About this product
Jazz is the mysterious combination of a Mexican landrace from Oaxaca and an Iranian landrace indica. Even with its hot heritage, gardeners consistently note how well this strain grows in colder climates. Expect notes of hash and pepper on the palate that translate to a full-bodied smoke or vapor when combusted. When grown indoors, this strain has been known to reach 3 to 4 feet tall, but when planted outdoors, this plant shoots upwards, reaching nearly 6 feet in height.
About this strain
Jazz effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
