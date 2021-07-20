About this product
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
About this strain
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Access THC
Access THC is committed to providing premium, exotic, indoor grown Cannabis.
With the passing of 788 in Oklahoma, we have strived to bridge the gap between Growers and Patients to give Oklahoma patients the quality they deserve.
