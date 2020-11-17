About this product
Compound Genetics and Cookies collaborated to create Apples and Bananas as a combination of a Platinum Cookies and Granddaddy Purple hybrid with a Blue Power male. They then crossed the resulting hybrid with Gelatti to create Apples and Bananas. The top reported aromas of Apples and Bananas are fruit, gas, and spices.
About this strain
Apples and Bananas is a hybrid marijuana strain from Compound Genetics. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Apples and Bananas. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Apples and Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
5% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Access THC
Access THC is committed to providing premium, exotic, indoor grown Cannabis.
With the passing of 788 in Oklahoma, we have strived to bridge the gap between Growers and Patients to give Oklahoma patients the quality they deserve.
