Testing ranging between 21%-25%
Oreoz is a heavy hitting hybrid for the experienced patient. This strain boasts strong effects of relaxation and happiness. Patients report help with appetite as well. Good for appetite inducing and reducing nausea. Good cerebral experience followed by a full body high.
Cookies and Cream crossed with Secret Weapon for the parent strains.
Access THC is committed to providing premium, exotic, indoor grown Cannabis.
With the passing of 788 in Oklahoma, we have strived to bridge the gap between Growers and Patients to give Oklahoma patients the quality they deserve.
